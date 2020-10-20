Hoarding, Profiteering Not To Be Tolerated At All Costs: Prime Minister
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:54 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said hoarding and profiteering would not be tolerated at all costs
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said hoarding and profiteering would not be tolerated at all costs.
He was talking to the Punjab Chief Secretary and the Inspector General of Police, who called on him here.