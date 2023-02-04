UrduPoint.com

Holding Of Elections In 90 Days Mandatory As Per Constitution: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Holding of elections in 90 days mandatory as per constitution: Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Asad Umar said on Friday holding of elections in 90 days was mandatory in constitution and the Election Commission of Pakistan admit that polls were to be held in 90 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Asad Umar said on Friday holding of elections in 90 days was mandatory in constitution and the Election Commission of Pakistan admit that polls were to be held in 90 days.

Talking to media here, he said there was scope in the Election Commission Act that president could announce date of elections.

He said he was hopeful that by next Thursday decision would be made that on which date elections would be held and who was going to announce the date for polls.

He said that Imran Khan had started reviewing the recommendations of parliamentary board and soon he would make announcement with regard to tickets.

Asad Umar termed Pashawar blast as the worst one in the country's history.

PTI counsel Ali Zafar said that if Punjab Governor, ECP and the President did not announce election date then honourable court could direct any one of them to announce the date of polls.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Asad Umar Governor Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Ali Zafar Media Court

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Leadership of Iran UAV Manufacturer O ..

US Sanctions Leadership of Iran UAV Manufacturer Over Alleged Supplies to Russia ..

2 minutes ago
 Mud and glory as Van der Poel and Van Aert set for ..

Mud and glory as Van der Poel and Van Aert set for world title bout

2 minutes ago
 Long-delayed ExoMars mission still dreams of 2028 ..

Long-delayed ExoMars mission still dreams of 2028 launch

2 minutes ago
 US Pledges Nearly $2.2Bln More in Rockets, Air Def ..

US Pledges Nearly $2.2Bln More in Rockets, Air Defense Systems for Ukraine - Pen ..

4 minutes ago
 US Defense Department Seeking Trainers for Radars ..

US Defense Department Seeking Trainers for Radars Promised to Ukraine - Notice

4 minutes ago
 Gibraltar accuses Spain of 'gross sovereignty brea ..

Gibraltar accuses Spain of 'gross sovereignty breach' over customs incident

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.