Holding of elections in 90 days mandatory as per constitution: Asad Umar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Asad Umar said on Friday holding of elections in 90 days was mandatory in constitution and the Election Commission of Pakistan admit that polls were to be held in 90 days.

Talking to media here, he said there was scope in the Election Commission Act that president could announce date of elections.

He said he was hopeful that by next Thursday decision would be made that on which date elections would be held and who was going to announce the date for polls.

He said that Imran Khan had started reviewing the recommendations of parliamentary board and soon he would make announcement with regard to tickets.

Asad Umar termed Pashawar blast as the worst one in the country's history.

PTI counsel Ali Zafar said that if Punjab Governor, ECP and the President did not announce election date then honourable court could direct any one of them to announce the date of polls.