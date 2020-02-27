UrduPoint.com
Holy Month Of Ramadan Likely To Begin From April 25 :Fawad Chaudhry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:24 PM

Holy month of Ramadan likely to begin from April 25 :Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday announced that the holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin in Pakistan from April 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday announced that the holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin in Pakistan from April 25.

Taking to twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said "the moon of holy month of Ramadan will be sighted in Pakistan on the evening of April 24 and the Ramadan month is likely to start from April 25.

"He said Ministry of Science and Technology will give briefing to the Parliamentary Committee for Religious Affairs on March 05 with an emphasis that Eid and Islamic festivals should project and promote unity not division.

Fawad Chaudhry said Ruet-i-Hilal Committee had earlier announced wrong dates of the Islamic months of Zilqad and Rajab.

