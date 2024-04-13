Open Menu

Homage Paid To Pakistan Pilot Cecil Chaudhry On Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Homage were paid to valor, courage, and bravery of Pakistan Air Force Pilot Cecil Chaudhry on his 12th death anniversary observed on Saturday.

Born on August 27, 1941, Chaudhry distinguished himself during the 1965 war, exhibiting exceptional spirit and prowess by shooting down three Indian planes.

His remarkable endeavors earned him the Sitara-e-Jurat, a testament to his bravery on the battlefield.

Amidst the 1971 conflict, Chaudhry served at Sargodha Air Base. During a mission near the Indian border, his aircraft caught fire, leading him to eject with a parachute.

Despite sustaining four broken ribs, Chaudhry's unwavering dedication to his nation saw him participate in 14 additional air missions, earning him the Sitara-e-Basalat.

Not only renowned for his courage in combat, but Chaudhry also demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, eventually heading the esteemed Air Fleet. In 1978, he assumed the role of military attaché at the Pakistani Embassy in Britain.

In 1979, Chaudhry embarked on a deputation to Iraq, where he imparted invaluable training to Iraqi Airmen. His contributions were acknowledged with Iraq's highest non-military award.

Following his retirement from the Pakistan Air Force in 1986, Chaudhry transitioned into the education sector, continuing to serve his country in a different capacity.

Tragically, Cecil Chaudhry succumbed to lung cancer on April 13, 2012, in Lahore. His legacy endures as a symbol of unwavering patriotism, selflessness, and dedication to the defense of his homeland.

