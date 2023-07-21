Horrified collision in Ghotki killed two brothers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Two brothers were killed on the spot when a speeding Mazda vehicle collided with a trailer near Motorway Ubauro a town in Ghotki District of Sindh on early Friday morning.

According to details, Police officials said the accident happened on a motorway when a speeding Mazda collided with another vehicle and claimed two precious lives of brothers in Ghotki, a Private news channel reported.

Police added that the deceased were residents of Sukkur.