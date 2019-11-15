UrduPoint.com
Hospital, Labor Colony To Be Constructed: Provincial Minister For Human Resources And Development Ansar Majeed Niazi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 03:53 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ):Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said Punjab government will construct Social Security Hospital and a Labor Colony for laborers in Sargodha.

Addressing a ceremony for registration of domestic workers at local Hotel on Friday the Provincial Minister said on the direction of Prime Minister a social security hospital for domestic workers, laborers and minor workers embellished with recent facilities would be constructed in Sargodha with an estimated amount Rs. 480 million at 57 Acres land.

Ansar Majeed said apart from constructing social security hospital a labor colony having two rooms apartments at 47 Acres Land will also be constructed for the laborers in the district.

The minister said that according to the direction of Prime Minister the target of registration of 65 million laborers will be achieved very soon adding that the laborers were back bone of our economy and to provide them basic facilities like education and health was our primary obligation.

He said the act 2019 of the registration domestic workers has been promulgated under which every worker and industrialist was bound to get him registered.

The minister stressed the workers and the industrialists to get them registered and for this purpose a special counter has been set at Bank of Punjab for the depositing of registration fee.

He further said hospital would be constructed within two years in which Cardiology, Guinea, Paede, ENT Wards and other basic facilities will be provided.

Previous year over 50,000 scholarships to the students of labor families were awarded whereas at least 17500 salaries has been announced for laborers under new Labor Policy, the minister added.

On this occasion, Commissioner Social Security Punjab Saqib Manan, Director General Labor Faisal Nisar, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul and MPA Faisal Farooq Cheema also addressed the ceremony.

