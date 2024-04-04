Hostel For Foreign Student Inaugurated At UoS:
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Prof. Dr. Iqbal Chaudhary, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, on Thursday inaugurated the Quaid-e-Azam Hostel for international students at the University of Sargodha.
According to a press release issued by UoS,the ceremony was graced by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, and the Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, along with deans, directors, senior faculty, and staff members.
The hostel aimed to provide a comfortable environment and had the capacity to accommodate around 50 international students pursuing their academic endeavors at the University of Sargodha.
The facilities at Quaid-e-Azam Hostel include spacious living quarters, modern amenities, recreational areas, Wi-Fi connectivity, 24/7 security surveillance, and a blend of traditional and contemporary architecture.
Expressing his delight at the inauguration, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Chaudhary said, “The establishment of the Quaid-e-Azam hostel reflects dedication to promote internationalization and cultural exchange in higher education.
This initiative will not only provide a home away from home for foreign students but also facilitate cross-cultural interactions, fostering mutual understanding and academic excellence”,he concluded.
