UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Most Parts Of KP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Hot, dry weather forecast for most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand and Bajaur districts, says a morning report of the meteorological centre issued here on Friday.

During the last 24 hours dust storms and thunderstorms with rain occurred at isolated places in the province.

Rain recorded in Khyber Landikotal 18 mm, Tirah 04 mm, Timergara, Risalpur 06 mm each, Kalam, Takht Bhai, Cherat 05 mm each, Peshawar, Saidu Sharif, Malamjaba, Kohat , Bajaur each 02 mm, Dir Upper, Kakul and Mohmand 01 mm each.

Maximum wind recorded (in Kilometer per hour): PAF Airbase Peshawar 83, Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar 67, Buner 46, Kalam, Mohmand dam 45, Chitral 43 and Tirah-Khyber 35.

