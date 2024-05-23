Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Likely To Persist In BWP

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Hot, dry weather likely to persist in BWP

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The local Met Office predicted dry and very hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The current heat wave has forced people to live indoors in Bahawalpur, as the highest maximum temperature was recorded at 48 degrees Celsius in the region on Thursday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 47 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.

