Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Predicted For Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, the chances of dust raising wind/windstorm are also predicted in the province.

Mainly, hot and dry weather with chances of windstorm is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather

Recent Stories

Meter tampering, gas theft main reasons behind ove ..

Meter tampering, gas theft main reasons behind over billing in Balochistan: Tara ..

20 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief expresses concerns about state of demo ..

JUI-F chief expresses concerns about state of democracy in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chin ..

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested

3 hours ago
 SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

4 hours ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

5 hours ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

5 hours ago
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

5 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

7 hours ago
 Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan