Hot, Dry Weather Predicted For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, the chances of dust raising wind/windstorm are also predicted in the province.
Mainly, hot and dry weather with chances of windstorm is likely to prevail in the province.
