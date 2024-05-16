RPO Takes Notice Of Journalist Killing, Traders Condemn
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) RPO DG Khan Sajjad Hussain Khan, taking notice of the heinous killing of a senior journalist, sought a report from the local DPO.
According to the police spokesperson, the RPO called for the immediate arrest of the killers of journalist Meher Ashfaq Sial, who was shot dead by unknown assailants yesterday.
He directed the local police to collect all kinds of forensic evidence to complete the inquiry.
The RPO said they had all-out sympathy with the bereaved family in the moment of grief and suffering.
He said the criminals didn't deserve any concession and vowed the family of the slain journalist would be given justice.
Meanwhile meeting of the traders' association was held with the central president Syed Amir Hassan in the chair.
While condemning the brutal murder of the local daily newspaper, Mehar Ashfaq Siyal, traders demanded the authority to arrest the accused at the earliest.
Syed Amir Hassan appealed to the police to play a pivotal role in controlling crimes across the district.
The meeting was attended by civil society leader Malik Khair Muhammad Budh, traders namely Javed Akhtar, Aamir Saleem Sheikh, Syed Shahid Ahmed, and others.
Earlier on Wednesday, senior journalist of the urdu daily Mehar Ashfaq Siyal was murdered by firing near a thermal bypass when he had just left his home.
City Police Station registered the case and is said to have constituted teams to search out the killers.
Local journalist bodies expressed grief and sorrow over the brutal killing of a prominent local journalist.
They demanded that the police arrest murderers forthwith without any delay.
In a statement, they condoled the bereaved family by praying to God to grant them the courage to bear this loss.
