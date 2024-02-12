House Looted, Motorcycles Snatched In Taxila, Wah
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Thieves on Monday broke into a house in Taxila and looted valuables worth Rs200,000 while armed bandits snatched two motorcycles in Wah Cantt.
According to Police, the first incident took place in the limits of Taxila Police Station, where burglars broke into the house of Zubair Akbar and took away cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth Rs 0.2 million.
In the second incident, armed bandits snatched a motorcycle, cell phone, and cash from Muhammad Yousaf in the Bodo area, in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police Station.
In the third incident, armed bandits snatched a motorcycle and other valuables from Waleed Shafqat in the Bhoti Pind area, in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station.
Police have registered separate cases and launched further investigations.
