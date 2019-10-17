Housing sector launched by PTI govt to create thousands of jobs : Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that housing sector launched by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would create thousands of jobs in the country. Pakistani industries linking the housing schemes, would also open thousands of jobs for unemployed youth, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

In reply to a question about PTI promises during the election campaign for provision of hundreds of thousands of jobs, the minister said that present government was focusing on building the environment which will pave the way for jobs and alleviating poverty.

He said, it was also the responsibility of the private sector to invite youths for employment.

Commenting on Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), so called freedom march to derail the system, Fawad Chaudhry said that using religious card and seminary children should be avoided. In the past, he said the Opposition parties had not supported the JUI-F, for playing such cards but now, the Pakistan Peoples Party leaders were seen behind the JUI-F.

He said that launching protest was the right of every citizen but it should not violate the law and order situation.

The Federal minister warned that anyone found involved in challenging the writ of the government, would be dealt with an iron hands.

He said that the doors are always open for dialogue with JUI-F.