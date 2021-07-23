UrduPoint.com
Huge Funds Earmarked In Budget For Uplift Of South Punjab: Zain Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi Friday said that record huge funds were earmarked in the budget for the uplift of South Punjab first time in the country's history.

He criticized the previous governments for neglecting South Punjab in past and said that now South Punjab's development budget would only be spent on the uplift of this region.

The parliamentary secretary expressed these views while talking to people who came from constituency NA-157 to exchange Eid greetings at his residence.

He said that allocation of separate funds would help to end the sense of deprivation of this belt and a new era of development would start.

Zain said that millions of rupee funds were being spent on uplift projects in NA-157 on equality basis and the constituency would be made exemplary regarding uplift projects.

He said that Eid festival was the name of exchanging greetings, adding that they could feel real happiness by remembering the deserving people on such happy occasions.

On this occasion, Multan Development Authority Chairman Rana Abdul Jabbar, Rana Afzal, Delair Khan and others were present.

