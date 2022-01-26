HUJ protest over murder of journalist Hasnain Shah

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ) Badin unit on Wednesday staged a protest outside Badin Press club against the killing of a journalist Hasnain Shah in Lahore .

Media persons chanted slogans for the protection of journalists and arresting killers of slain journalist.

They said that journalists perform their duty by taking life in their hands to highlight true aspects of society and real issues. They highly deplored murder of Hasnain Shah and demanded that culprits involved in killing of journalist should be arrested immediatelyotherwise scope of protest to be widen.