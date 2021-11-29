UrduPoint.com

Hunar Bazar Starts Registration To Be Held On Dec 26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:25 PM

Hunar Bazar starts registration to be held on Dec 26

The management of Hunar Bazar has begun registration of featuring fashion, clothing, footwear, jewelry, arts and crafts at Ayub Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The management of Hunar Bazar has begun registration of featuring fashion, clothing, footwear, jewelry, arts and crafts at Ayub Park.

The event would be held this December 26 with 100+crafters exhibiting with their amazing products.

Stall booking is open now for stalls, said a press release issued here. Last date for registration: 10th December 2021.

Folk entertainers and rural musicians are invited to participate in the Bazar. An exotic craft bazaar with a score of tastefully decorated pavilions offering a variety of knick-knacks souvenirs, antiques, craft items, gems & jewelery, and cultural materials will also be set up erected.

Related Topics

Jewelry December Event

Recent Stories

West Uses Migrants to Contain Belarusian Army in P ..

West Uses Migrants to Contain Belarusian Army in Potential Conflict Against Russ ..

5 minutes ago
 Bakhtawar's photo with newly born son depicts sere ..

Bakhtawar's photo with newly born son depicts serenity

35 minutes ago
 The Magic Man — Shot on vivo X70 Pro

The Magic Man — Shot on vivo X70 Pro

35 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 33,860 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 33,860 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

5 minutes ago
 Russian Cabinet Greenlights New Tax Benefits for K ..

Russian Cabinet Greenlights New Tax Benefits for Kuril Islands

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Invites Russian Companies to Invest in LN ..

Pakistan Invites Russian Companies to Invest in LNG Storage Facilities - Ministe ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.