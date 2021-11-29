Hunar Bazar starts registration to be held on Dec 26

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The management of Hunar Bazar has begun registration of featuring fashion, clothing, footwear, jewelry, arts and crafts at Ayub Park.

The event would be held this December 26 with 100+crafters exhibiting with their amazing products.

Stall booking is open now for stalls, said a press release issued here. Last date for registration: 10th December 2021.

Folk entertainers and rural musicians are invited to participate in the Bazar. An exotic craft bazaar with a score of tastefully decorated pavilions offering a variety of knick-knacks souvenirs, antiques, craft items, gems & jewelery, and cultural materials will also be set up erected.