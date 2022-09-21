(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Bela Fazekas on Wednesday called on PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar at his office and announced that the Hungarian government will double scholarships for Pakistani students this year.

He said that the Hungarian government had increased PhD, Masters Degree Scholarships for Pakistani students from 200 to 400 and further procedure was being finalized in consultation with Higher education Commission of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy High Commissioner of Hungary Mr Tivadar Takacs, deans of faculties, Director External Linkages Dr. Sobia Khuram and Director Regional Integration Center Fauzia Hadi Ali.

Addressing the meeting, the ambassador said Hungary had great heritage of Islamic architecture and wanted to introduce it to Pakistanis.

Mr Bela Fazekas said that he wanted to organize exhibition and symposium at Punjab University to promote Pak-Hungary relations.

PU VC Dr Niaz Ahmed assured to ensure the arrangements for organizing the said events.

The VC thanked the Hungarian Ambassador and expressed his gratitude for increasing scholarships for Pakistani students. He expressed the desire to promote relations between Hungarian universities and Punjab University. He said the exchange of delegation of teachers and students was necessary to promote people to people contacts.

Bella Fazekcas also presented Punjabi translation of the poems of Hungary's national poet Sandor Petofi to the Vice Chancellor on the occasion.