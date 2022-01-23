Husband, wife killed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) ::The Katlang police Sunday reported killing of husband and wife in the jurisdiction of Jabbar police station over domestic dispute.

According to police, the four accused killers identified as Ayaz, Fawad, Ejaz and Zohra opened fire on their sister and her husband after exchange of harsh words.

As a result, a man Sahir Khan (35) and his wife died on the spot.

It was said that both the deceased left five children behind. Katlang police have registered the case against the nominated persons and conducted search operationto arrest them.