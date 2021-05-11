UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Husband, Wife Killed In Sabzazar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:03 AM

Husband, wife killed in Sabzazar

A couple was killed by unidentified assailants in a house situated in Sabzazar area, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :A couple was killed by unidentified assailants in a house situated in Sabzazar area, here on Monday.

According to police, husband and wife were killed with a sharp-edged weapon after being tied up with ropes. The victims were identified as Syed Anisuddin and Nasira Bibi.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for autopsy, while an investigation has been launched into various aspects, including a property dispute and robbery resistance.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Inam Ghani also took notice of murder of the couple in Sabzazar and sought a report of the incident from CCPO Lahore.

He directed to arrest the accused as soon as possible and take strict legal action against them.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Police Punjab Wife Robbery From Weapon

Recent Stories

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

51 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

2 hours ago

Biden, NATO Allies Discuss Boosting Cooperation in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.