Husband, Wife Killed In Sabzazar
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:03 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :A couple was killed by unidentified assailants in a house situated in Sabzazar area, here on Monday.
According to police, husband and wife were killed with a sharp-edged weapon after being tied up with ropes. The victims were identified as Syed Anisuddin and Nasira Bibi.
The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for autopsy, while an investigation has been launched into various aspects, including a property dispute and robbery resistance.
Meanwhile, IG Punjab Inam Ghani also took notice of murder of the couple in Sabzazar and sought a report of the incident from CCPO Lahore.
He directed to arrest the accused as soon as possible and take strict legal action against them.