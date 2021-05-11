Husband, wife killed in Sabzazar

A couple was killed by unidentified assailants in a house situated in Sabzazar area, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :A couple was killed by unidentified assailants in a house situated in Sabzazar area, here on Monday.

According to police, husband and wife were killed with a sharp-edged weapon after being tied up with ropes. The victims were identified as Syed Anisuddin and Nasira Bibi.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for autopsy, while an investigation has been launched into various aspects, including a property dispute and robbery resistance.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Inam Ghani also took notice of murder of the couple in Sabzazar and sought a report of the incident from CCPO Lahore.

He directed to arrest the accused as soon as possible and take strict legal action against them.