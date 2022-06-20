UrduPoint.com

'Hypocrite' Imran Can Bring So-called Revolution Only On TV Screens: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2022 | 01:00 AM

'Hypocrite' Imran can bring so-called revolution only on TV screens: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday termed Imran "hypocrite" and "thief" who, she said, could bring the so-called revolution only on television screens.

The minister, in a news statement, said Imran, who gave call to the people for street protest, was himself hiding in his home as he did not have courage to come out of his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

She said Imran Khan would not dare to come out of his home as he knew it was him who caused economic devastation which led to extreme inflation and unemployment.

He, in fact, lacked courage to face the public.

Marriyum recalled that Imran remained airborne after announcing the "bloody march" on May 25. Now, ironically he was only appearing on tv screens while his workers were on the streets.

The person, who took Rs 43 thousand billion loans during his government tenure, increased inflation to 16 per cent, sold Kashmir and abandoned his workers on May 25, could only bring revolution on the TV screens, the minister maintained.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Protest Maryam Aurangzeb Bani March May Sunday TV Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

24 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

1 day ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

1 day ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.