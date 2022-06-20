'Hypocrite' Imran can bring so-called revolution only on TV screens: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday termed Imran "hypocrite" and "thief" who, she said, could bring the so-called revolution only on television screens.

The minister, in a news statement, said Imran, who gave call to the people for street protest, was himself hiding in his home as he did not have courage to come out of his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

She said Imran Khan would not dare to come out of his home as he knew it was him who caused economic devastation which led to extreme inflation and unemployment.

He, in fact, lacked courage to face the public.

Marriyum recalled that Imran remained airborne after announcing the "bloody march" on May 25. Now, ironically he was only appearing on tv screens while his workers were on the streets.

The person, who took Rs 43 thousand billion loans during his government tenure, increased inflation to 16 per cent, sold Kashmir and abandoned his workers on May 25, could only bring revolution on the TV screens, the minister maintained.