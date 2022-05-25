UrduPoint.com

'I Get Goosebumps When PTI's 2014 Sit-in Comes To Mind: Shehbaz Sharif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 25, 2022 | 05:39 PM

'I get goosebumps when PTI's 2014 sit-in comes to mind: Shehbaz Sharif

The Prime Minister says the sit-ins have caused huge damage to the country's economy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 25th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he got "goosebumps" when he recalled the PTI's 2014 sit-in.

Shehbaz Sharif said that what message exactly Imran Khan wanted to give though his long marches and protests.

He said they should not waste time in dividing the nation and holding sit-ins.

He was addressing the workers of the Karot Hydropower Project.

The PM's reaction came as the PTI is adancing towards Islamabad for long march.

Shehbaz Sharif said Chinese President Xi Jinping cancelled his visit to Pakistan owing to PTI's sit in.

After cancellation of the Chinese President's visit,

the PM said that the Karot Hydropower Project got delayed by nearly almost a year-and-a-half.

The PM said that sit-ins causes huge damage to the country's economy.

"Now, again, a sit-in is being planned," he regretted.

He said, "We worked day and night to revive the economy that you desteoyed in the last 3.5 years,".

He stated that Khan installed land mines for his government as he subsidied fuel.

"We are holding talks with IMF and trying our best not to put burden on the public," said Shehbaz, urging the PTI to work for the development of the country.

He asked the PTI to stop the politics of sit-ins and disruption.

Despite the Supreme Court's order for reconciliation, the government and PTI have not reached an agreement.

Shortly before the premier's speech, violence and chaos took place in Lahore and roads were blocked in other parts of the country owing to PTI's protests in other parts of the country.

