UrduPoint.com

Ibn-e-Insha Remembered On 45th Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Ibn-e-Insha remembered on 45th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Noted urdu poet, humorist, travelogue writer, and journalist Ibne-Insha was remembered here on Wednesday in the literary circles on his 45th death anniversary.

The real name of Ibn-e-Insha was Sher Muhammad Khan while in Urdu literary world he was known by his pen name Ibn-e-Insha. He was born in Phillaur tehsil of Jalandhar District, Punjab and his father hailed from Rajasthan.

He did B.A. from Punjab University in 1946 and M.A. from the University of Karachi in 1953. Ibn e Insha was an eminent Pakistani Leftist Urdu poet and columnist. Along with his poetry, he was regarded as one of the best humorists of Urdu.

Insha's most famous ghazal Insha Ji Utthoo Ab Kooch Karo (Rise oh Insha Ji, and let us set off ) is an influential classic ghazal He had written several travelogues, showcasing his sense of humour and his work has appreciated by both Urdu writers and critics.

He was associated with various government services including Radio Pakistan, the Ministry of Culture and the National Book Center of Pakistan.

He also served United Nations for some time and this enabled him to visit a lot of places and was the reason for his subsequent travelogues.

Ibn-e-Insha was awarded the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 1978.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World President Of Pakistan United Nations Punjab Visit Peruvian Nuevo Sol From Government Best

Recent Stories

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

24 minutes ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

27 minutes ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

2 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.