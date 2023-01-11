Ibn-e-Insha remembered on 45th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Noted urdu poet, humorist, travelogue writer, and journalist Ibne-Insha was remembered here on Wednesday in the literary circles on his 45th death anniversary.

The real name of Ibn-e-Insha was Sher Muhammad Khan while in Urdu literary world he was known by his pen name Ibn-e-Insha. He was born in Phillaur tehsil of Jalandhar District, Punjab and his father hailed from Rajasthan.

He did B.A. from Punjab University in 1946 and M.A. from the University of Karachi in 1953. Ibn e Insha was an eminent Pakistani Leftist Urdu poet and columnist. Along with his poetry, he was regarded as one of the best humorists of Urdu.

Insha's most famous ghazal Insha Ji Utthoo Ab Kooch Karo (Rise oh Insha Ji, and let us set off ) is an influential classic ghazal He had written several travelogues, showcasing his sense of humour and his work has appreciated by both Urdu writers and critics.

He was associated with various government services including Radio Pakistan, the Ministry of Culture and the National Book Center of Pakistan.

He also served United Nations for some time and this enabled him to visit a lot of places and was the reason for his subsequent travelogues.

Ibn-e-Insha was awarded the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 1978.