IBSA Holds Ceremony To Celebrate Marka-e-Haq And Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Boys Scouts Association (IBSA) held a commemorative ceremony at its headquarters to mark Marka-e-Haq and Pakistan’s Independence Day, with special emphasis on National Flag Day that was designated on August 11 as Pakistan’s national flag adopted by the Legislative Assembly on this day.

The event was presided over by Provincial Commissioner Tariq Aleem Gill, while the Sector Commander of Pakistan Rangers (Islamabad), Brigadier Ghazanfar Ali Tarar, attended as the chief guest, said a press release on Tuesday.

Scouts from across Islamabad, along with District Commissioners, Assistant Provincial Commissioners, and staff of the Boys Scouts Association, participated in the event.

Administrative Officer Abdul Sattar Gul served as the master of ceremonies.

The celebrations featured the hoisting of the national flag and tributes to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army soldiers in the defense of the country.

In his address, Brigadier Ghazanfar Ali Tarar acknowledged the contributions of the Scouts and invited the Islamabad Boys Scouts Association and Pakistan Rangers to participate in other programs. He assured full cooperation and support in this regard.

The ceremony concluded with patriotic fervor and a renewed pledge to uphold the ideals of national unity, discipline and service.

