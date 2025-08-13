Minister reaffirms eternal relation between Pakistan, Kashmir based on trust & affection

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Ameer Maqam, reaffirmed that the relation, based on trust and affection, between Kashmiris and Pakistan is “eternal” and will continue forever.

Speaking at a ceremony organized by PML-N Azad Kashmir Additional Secretary Malik Zulfiqar Ali to mark the Marka-e-Haq, the minister stated that every citizen of the Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmir cause, calling the love and trust of Kashmiris is his “greatest asset," said a press release on Tuesday.

Referring to the recent “Operation Banyan Al-Marsoos,” the minister said Pakistan’s armed forces, under the leadership of Field Marshal General Asim Munir, “crushed India’s pride” and elevated the country’s stature globally.

He claimed that the operation’s success was celebrated with enthusiasm both in Azad Kashmir and in Indian-occupied Kashmir, where the people’s “bond of love with Pakistan” has only grown stronger despite ongoing Indian atrocities.

“We will continue raising the voice for Kashmir’s freedom at every forum,” he said.

PML-N Azad Kashmir President and MLA Shah Ghulam Qadir recalled that under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan became a nuclear power and backed the military in its victory over India.

"Developed countries recognise the military strength of Pakistan after the success over India in Operation Banyan Al-Marsoos," he said.

Former ministers Dr. Najeeb Naqi and Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas highlighted Kashmiris’ unwavering allegiance to Pakistan and paid tribute to the armed forces for their recent military achievements.

"Kashmir will soon be independent and become the integral part of Pakistan," they reiterated.

The event was attended by several political figures, including former and current Member Provincial Assembly (MPAs) and others.

The federal minister was warmly received by a large crowd, who showered flower petals and chanted slogans upon his arrival.