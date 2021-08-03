ICT admin issues NPIs as coronavirus surges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday issued non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) as coronavirus cases surged in the Federal capital.

According to a notification issued here, all business activities/markets in Islamabad capital territory would remain open till 8:00 p.m. only.

There would be a complete ban on all types of indoor gatherings including cultural, musical/religious/miscellaneous events in Islamabad, however, outdoor gatherings with a maximum limit of 400 individuals would be allowed under strict COVID protocols.

There would be a complete ban on indoor weddings with effect from August 8. However, outdoor weddings shall be allowed with maximum limit of 400 guests and strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

Timings for outdoor weddings would be observed till 10:00 p.m.

Similarly, a complete ban was imposed on indoor dining, however outdoor dining would be allowed till 10:00 p.m. under strict COVID protocols. Takeaways were allowed 24/7.

Likewise, amusement parks, swimming pools and water sports were closed while public parks would remain open under strict COVID-19 SOPs.

All citizens would ensure face covering in public spaces throughout the Islamabad capital territory. All shrines in the capital city were also closed.

Moreover, all public/private offices and establishments throughout the city would operate at 50 per cent attendance; however normal working hours would continue.

There would be complete closure of all cinemas in the capital territory, besides ban on contact sports (Karate, Boxing, Martial Arts, Rugby, Water Polo, Kabaddi a Wrestling).

All types of inter-city and intra-city public transport would operate at 50 per cent of total capacity with strict COVID SOPs. Furthermore, ban is imposed on serving snacks to passengers by transport service.

All gyms/Indoor courts (tennis, badminton, squash etc) would be allowed to open only for vaccinated individuals / members, while owner of gym would be responsible for vaccination of staff / management.

Saturday and Sunday would be closed days with complete ban on all activities including commercial.

Only exemptions were given to the essential services defined as Pharmacies/ Medical Stores, Medical Facilities and Vaccination Centres, petrol Pumps, Tandoors, Milk/Dairy Shops, Karyana Stores, Bakeries, Poultry/meat Shops, Fruit/Vegetable & Dry Fruit Shops, Opticians, LPG Shops, Auto Workshops, food Takeaways/Home Delivery from Restaurants, Courier/E-Commerce (Home Delivery), Utility Services,(IESCO, SNGPL, Sanitation / Environment / Water / DMA etc Directorate of CDA/MCI, internet & Cellular Networks/Telecom,) Call Centres and Media houses.

Industrial and agricultural activities and establishments would remain exempt from operation of this order that would remain in force till August 31, 2021.