ICT admin seals two flour mills for hoarding

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday sealed two flour mills at industrial area for hoarding and profiteering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday sealed two flour mills at industrial area for hoarding and profiteering.

The authorities has started crackdown against hoarders and profiteers across the city to ensure the provision of edible items to the buyers at affordable rates, ICT spokesman told APP.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat along with volunteers of tiger force was taking actions against the violators.

The weights of flour sacks were being checked, besides taking samples of edibles from different mills for taking actions against those selling sub-standard food, he said.

The teams were also ensuring the implementation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures at the mills staff.

The action would continue in coming days to provide relief to Federal capital citizens, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad held a meeting with fruit and vegetable market representatives.

They assured cooperation to DC for controlling artificial inflation in the city.