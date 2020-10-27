UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT Admin Seals Two Flour Mills For Hoarding

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:58 PM

ICT admin seals two flour mills for hoarding

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday sealed two flour mills at industrial area for hoarding and profiteering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday sealed two flour mills at industrial area for hoarding and profiteering.

The authorities has started crackdown against hoarders and profiteers across the city to ensure the provision of edible items to the buyers at affordable rates, ICT spokesman told APP.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat along with volunteers of tiger force was taking actions against the violators.

The weights of flour sacks were being checked, besides taking samples of edibles from different mills for taking actions against those selling sub-standard food, he said.

The teams were also ensuring the implementation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures at the mills staff.

The action would continue in coming days to provide relief to Federal capital citizens, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad held a meeting with fruit and vegetable market representatives.

They assured cooperation to DC for controlling artificial inflation in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Market From Flour

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 7 businesses for violating COV ..

31 minutes ago

Big Heart Foundation pledges over $1 million to ed ..

46 minutes ago

Five minute symbolic black out observed at Constit ..

2 minutes ago

Wales' Webb a worry for Scotland clash

2 minutes ago

President Alvi urges more precaution against coron ..

2 minutes ago

Pfizer reports lower earnings as Covid-19 hits rev ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.