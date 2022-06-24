ICT police likely to save Rs 10mln under austerity drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have chalked out a comprehensive plan to save Rs10 million by reducing fuel quota of operational vehicles.

The initiative was taken following orders of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir to reduce fuel consumption of department vehicles in line with the government's austerity drive, a police spokesman told APP on Friday.

He said a maximum limit of 45,000 litters of petrol and diesel was set for one month usage under the plan which would not affect the efficiency of the force.

He said the instructions were issued to various wings of ICT police, including Safe City Smart cars, vehicles of the Counter Terrorism Department, and Eagle and Falcon Squads.

The capital police would also procure electric vehicles in the future to save energy and reduce fuel cost. The accused in custody would be presented before the court through video link.

Similarly, solar system would be installed at police stations, offices in headquarters and barracks to reduce electricity cost.

All the officers and Jawans were directed to prevent unnecessary use of electricity and fuel and contribute towards country's development, the spokesman added.