Open Menu

Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive To Begin On Sept 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Cervical cancer vaccination drive to begin on Sept 15

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Health Department announced that a province-wide campaign against the Human Papillonmavirus (HPV) will be conducted from September 15.

The drive aims to vaccinate girls aged between 9 to 14 years against cervical cancer.

According to the spokesperson,on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noorul Ain Qureshi,the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Ghamkhar Hussain Shah and DHO Preventive Services Dr. Syed Muhammad Aitezaz Ahmed,the campaign would start in the district.They urged parents to ensure timely vaccination of their daughters to safeguard their health and secure their future.

The initiative is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen preventive healthcare and reduce the risks associated with cervical cancer in Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical floo ..

Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical flood situation, warns DG PDMA

1 hour ago
 Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over n ..

Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

6 hours ago
 WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diam ..

WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..

12 hours ago
 Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Ca ..

Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..

12 hours ago
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

17 hours ago
 Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia ..

Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener

18 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

17 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

17 hours ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

17 hours ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan