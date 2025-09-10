Cervical cancer vaccination drive to begin on Sept 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Health Department announced that a province-wide campaign against the Human Papillonmavirus (HPV) will be conducted from September 15.

The drive aims to vaccinate girls aged between 9 to 14 years against cervical cancer.

According to the spokesperson,on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noorul Ain Qureshi,the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Ghamkhar Hussain Shah and DHO Preventive Services Dr. Syed Muhammad Aitezaz Ahmed,the campaign would start in the district.They urged parents to ensure timely vaccination of their daughters to safeguard their health and secure their future.

The initiative is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen preventive healthcare and reduce the risks associated with cervical cancer in Pakistan.