ICT Police Suspends 462 Social Media Accounts: Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 09:25 PM

Islamabad Police has suspended 462 accounts involved in spreading religious and ethnic hatred on various social media platforms in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Police has suspended 462 accounts involved in spreading religious and ethnic hatred on various social media platforms in the country.

The anti-extremism unit of capital police initiated the operation after identifying a total of 1522 accounts engaged in promoting negative activities, police spokesperson told a private news channel.

Upon discovering the alarming trend, he said the Islamabad Police promptly forwarded a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), urging the closure of the identified accounts.

Out of the 462 suspended accounts, 65 were found to be spreading religious hatred, while 47 were propagating anti-national sentiments, he added.

Additionally, 350 accounts were discovered to be disseminating terrorist content, posing a significant threat to public safety and national security.

The spokesperson added that efforts were underway to suspend rest of the 1060 flagged accounts, ensuring that online platforms are not misused to fuel extremism or incite violence.

