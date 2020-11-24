UrduPoint.com
IESCO Chief To Attend Consumers Calls On FM 100

Chief Executive Officer IESCO Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary will attend consumers calls of all five Circles including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal on FM 100 radio station on Wednesday from 10:30am to 11:30am

Consumers are requested to call at FM 100 on telephone number051-111-111-100 as per the said schedule. THEY can also text their issues/suggestion on SMS No. 3636.

According to IESCO spokesman provision of best services and rectification of consumers complaints in minimum time is our top priority.

