IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Jahangir Road, MSF, National Park, Khanna Road, CNC, SPD-2, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pump-2, Rehmatabad-2, Dina-1, Capt. Nisar, Rohtas, Dina-4, Madu Class, Col. Muhammad Akram, Mangla Cantt, Major Riaz Shaheed, Mumtaz Shaheed Feeders. Furthermore Chakwal, Bhagwal, Talagang, Danda Shah Bilawal, Pak Lafarge Cement, DG Khan Cement Factory, New 40 MW load management has been done at Chakri, F-16, Ranial, Adiala and Chakri grid stations as per requirement. From 09:00 am to 02:00 pm Tamir, Highway, F-9 Park, G-9/4, GOR, I-10/4, PHA-2, D-12/2, Shahpur, Pindi Point, PC, Kohala , TDCP, Pir Sohara, National Market, Six Road, Shakrial, Gulzar Quaid, Farooq Azam, Tafarul Haq, Iqbal Road-2, Gulshanabad, Jinnah Road, Westridge, Amin Town, Eid Gah, Azizabad, Misryal Road, Officer Colony, Shamsh Colony, Siham, BB Shaheed, Kashmir Road, Tipu Road, Mecca Chowk, CBR-2, Sarwar Shaheed, MSF, Dhok Noor, Dhamyal-2, S Shaheed, Ranial, Cantt, Sagri, Lehtar-2 , Khawaja, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, New Choa, Panjar, Mandira-2, Basali, Chak Bailey Khan, AWC Housing Society, Rashid Minhas, Shahia, Purmiana, Sang Jani, Pind Padian, Taxila, Sher Shah Suri, Shafi Chauhan, Hameed, Shanka, Power Channel Colony, Fawara Chowk, Kachehri, Wesa, Gharibwal, Batioot, Qutbal, Dhakner, Maqsood Shaheed, Kamrial, Khor, Laniwala, Fateh Jang, F-5 Jeddah, Zebar Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan , Shamsabad, Chapran, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Pakhwal, Bong-2, Madu Kals, Padial, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Dina-4 City, Ward No.

8, Mankiala, Kot Dhamik, Baba Shaheed, Thackeray, Isla . Bilalabad, Akwal, Patwali, Multan Khurd, Timon, RCCI-1,2,3 & 4, Sihala, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, Garja Road, Shah Jeewan, Thalian, Quaid-e-Azam Colony , Dhamyal-1, Cantt, Lal Karti, Major Riaz, Lalazar, Qasim Base, Jhaura, Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, Fazahiya, NPCC-2, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad-1, Mandi Bhalwal, Jarmut, I-14/3, Shams Colony, Kohistan Feeder, Kashif Gul, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli, Industrial Estate, Hara, Ghauri, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Feeders, From 09:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Capt: Nisar Shaheed, Madhu Class Feeders, from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm Japan Road, Coral, Jinnah Garden, Jinnah Garden-1, Bolani, Fatehpur, Kariala Feeders and surrounding areas.