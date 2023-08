IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply would remain suspended from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at different feeders and grid stations including Islamabad Circle, Tufail Shaheed, Charah, Frash Town, Karpa Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Azizabad, People's Colony, Pindhon, I-14/3, Noon, I -16, HPT (Radio Pak), Lakho Road, Ameer Hamza, Officer Colony, Bajnyal, Chakra, Ameer Hamza, F-17/1&2, Nogzi, Foreign Office, I-14/4 Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Old Rawat, New Rawat, CWO, AOWHS, SPARCO, IST, Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Khanpur Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Puran, Kohar. Sarai Alamgir, Abbaspura, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Kachhari, Chakyam, Bhagwal, Express Mangala, Madu Kalas, Shah Safi Feeders and surrounding areas.