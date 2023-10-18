Open Menu

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Upper Topa, Patriata, TDCP Feeders, from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, Farooq Azam Road Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, IST, New Rawat, Kohala, Murat Feeders, Attock Circle, Pur Miana, Rashid Minhas, Shahia, Garhi Afghana, Behlot, Dhirak, Ghor Ghishti, Bara Zee, Maskinabad, Shah Deer, Radio Pak.

I & II, Larnpur, Qazi. Abad, GBHP Colony Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Medina Town, CS Shah, Dandut, Khairpur, Kallar Kahar, Adi, Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Sarai Alamgir, Bakrala, Colonel Akram, Riaz Shaheed, Khokhran, Chamala, Mumtaz Shaheed. M Riaz Shaheed, Rohtas feeders.

On 20th October 2023, from 07:00 am to 12:00 Noon, Jhelum Circle, Shakrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Military College feeders and surrounding areas.

