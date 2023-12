IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Abpara, Frontier House, G-8/1, Zia Masjid, Tramiree, ISI, Khanna Dak, Athal, Madina Market, G-10/4 , GOR, I-10/4, PHA-2, Shahullah Dutta, NIH, AQ Khan, Kaldana, Beirut, Nimble, TDCP, PAF, Mengyal Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Katarian, Sadiqabad, Shaheed Muhammad Deen, Khanna-II, Service Road, APHS, Dhok Hakmdad, Arya Mohalla, Fawara Chowk, Gwalmandi, Jami Masjid, Westridge, Ahsanabad, Bani, Kayani Road, Zeeshan Colony, Captain Aamir Shaheed, Golora, I-14/ 3, Pindhon, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road-II, Sir Syed Road, Bustan Khan Road, NPF-1, Mohra Nagyal, Gulistan Colony, Pindi Board, Askari-7, Shahpur, Gulistan Fatima, U.

C.Lakhan, Jhawara, Chontra, Nara Mattoor, Sehala College, Japan Road, Hanif Shaheed, Kaler Syedan, Hamid Jhangi, Industrial, Sukhu, Nishan Haider, CB Khan-2 Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawaz Shaheed, Nawababad, Jalala, Wahdat Colony, Valley, Paswal, Shahia, Munirabad, AWC Housing, Rashid Minhas, Burhan, Shafi Chauhan, Ahmed Nagar, Hazro, Darya Sharif, GBC-3, Sarka, Shadi Khan, Attock Rural, Captain Ishtiaq, Bara Zee, Malhwali, Muthial, Murt, Pind Sultani, Dharnal, Dhaknir Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Tharpal, Ara Bazar, Megan, Khairpur, Main Bazar, Jund Awan, Dhadial Express, Dhoda, Chakral, Dandut, Duffer, Tuba, P.D Khan, Abdullahpur, Pipli, DS Bilawal, Dhok Ghazan, Medina Town, Akwal, Bilalabad, Bhadyal, Patwali, Al-Qaim Mill Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Shukrila, Chapran, F-8 Civil Line. , Abbaspur, Doberan, F-2 Chip Board, Industrial, F-10 Black Base, Dinah. 3 Rohtas, Chamala, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Padyal, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghui, Nathwala, Khokhran, Matwa, City Sohaw, Jermot, Chhapar Sharif, Kantrela, smoot feeders and surrounding areas.