IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Mahfouz Shaheed, Islamabad Club, Filtration Plant, Wapda Colony, Pandorian, Lohi Bhir, Smalley Dam, Frash Town, F-8/2, EOBI, Park Enclave, International School, Police Line, Mira Jafar, F-11/3, Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Kurry, Isolation Hospital, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Kohala, Pearl Cantonment, Patriata, Upper Topa, Buri Imam, Islamabad Fed. Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab.I & II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Comp Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, E Block, Ojri Camp, Muzmal Town, Nora Road, Tariq Shaheed, Gangal, Tamasamaabad, Iqbal Road.II, Gulshanabad, Gwalmandi, Gulzar Shaheed, Rajaabad, Jami Masjid, Eid Gah, Azizabad, Miltabad, Officer Colony, Jhang, P&T Wini, I-16, Rata, Ameer Hamza, Azizabad, Nogzi, Bajniyal Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kashmir Road, Adamji Road, Rahimabad, CBR.I, Mehboob Shaheed, National Park, Lyair Colony, Humayun Road, Defense Road, Hayal, Gulshan Saeed, Cantt, Pariyal, RCCI -I, II, III, IV & V, Nara, Khawaja, New Chua, Fazal Ahmed, Panjar, New Mandira, Jhata Hatial, Bahr Kalial, Raman, Mahuta, Kahota City.

II, Hanif Shaheed, Abrar Shaheed, Panjar, Khawaja, Nar, Feeders, Attock Circle, MVHS Society, ECHS D-18, Gulshan Sehat, Wapda Town, Garhi Afghana, Jalala, Dhirak, Brahma, Kohsar Valley, Babarkhi, Industrial, Shah Dir, Hattian, Qaziabad, Power Channel Company , Shamsabad, Aminabad, Fountain Chowk, Dhok Fateh, Maskinabad, Pindi Gheap City, Hafizabad, Murat, Jhang, Nar, Galial, Khore, Khanda, Mira Sharif, Maqsood Shaheed Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bahrpur, Line Park, Jamalwal, Kaler Kahar, Islamia Chowk, Adi, Daultala, Dhadyal Rural, Durgi Rajgan, Bhikri, Bisharat, Jalap River, Dilwal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Sagarpur, Kot Chaudharyan, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera, Pachand, Dharabi, Jatla, Perafatial, Tau Muharram Khan, Dharmand Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Kachheri, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Bolani, Fatehpur, Kohar, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Pakhwal, Mangala Cantt. , Gadari, Hasnot, Khaikhilian, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Ward No. 8, Ghori Dhamik, Baba Shaheed, Dora Badhal, Smoot Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, GSO Circle, Tufail Shaheed, Alipur, Charah, New Lab.II, Pinstick.I, Inp, CNC Lab,O Lab,CNC.I ,Pinstick.II &III,Tamir, New Lab.III, Krapah, Smilly Dam, Nelap, Pinstick Colony,Fresh Town,Teen Mela , Fawara Chowk, SDW, Attock Rural, SDW Colony, GBHP-II, Shakurdra, Aminabad, GBHP-I, DEC, Bagh Nelab, People Colony, Mari Feders, From 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM. Klarkahar, Khairpur, Miani, Padrar, Manara, Istiqlal camp, PAF feeders and surrounding areas.