IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Carriage Factory Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Morgah Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Fuji Foundation, Mohra Nagyal, Mehboob Shaheed, AOWHS, Wilayat Complex, X Lyr Colony , Pindi board, Park View, Major Riaz, Jhawara, Dhamyal.I, Gulshan Saeed, Lalkarti, Cantt, UC Lakhan, Shah Jeevan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Qasim Base Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM, GSO Circle, Tatta Pani, Sehansa, City-II, Fatehpur, Cheruhi, City-I, Nar, Khoi Ratta feeders and surrounding areas.
