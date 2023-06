IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified two days power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified two days power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Azizabad, Nogzi, Bajniyal, Shams Colony Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, IST, New Rawat, Kohala, Morart, Chakri, Arslan Poultry Farm, SPD, Paryal, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab.I & II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F3 (Gul Afshan), Domeli, Bhagwal, F2 (Chip board), Borain , Industrial, Shah Safeer, New Khanqah Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Daulatala, Raman, Nishan Haider, CS Shah, Basharat, Tharpal, Pinanwal, Bhikri Feeders, Attock Circle Mainawala Feeder, GSO Circle, from 06:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Bairot Gala, Darbar Mai Thothi, Khoi Ratta City, Chadhui Express, Dana Bihal, Charhui Dongi, City, Kariala, Jandrot, Dadot, Mujahan, City Two, Chadhui Feeders.

On Sunday from 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, VIP, Jhanda, Rawalpindi-III, Sir Syed Road, FFC Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Fatehpur, Sarai Alamgir, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Military College Feeders and surrounding areas.