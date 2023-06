IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 09:00 am to 2:00 pm, Islamabad Circle, Kaldana, Kohala, Barin Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kohala, Morat Feeders.

On Saturday from 09:00 am to 2:00 pm Islamabad Circle, Tufail Shaheed, Charah, Farash Town, Karpa Feeders Rawalpindi City Circle Nogzi, Bajanyal, People's Colony, Azizabad, Pindhon, I-14/3, Noon, I-16, HPT (Radio Pak) Lukho Road, Ameer Hamza, Officer Colony Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kahota City.

II, Hanif Shaheed, Chakri, Arslan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Lab-I & II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Comp Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Puran, Kohar, Sarai Alamgir, Shamsabad, Chhapran, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Express Mangala, Madu Kalis, Shah Safeer Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Basharat, Chakral, Cirkal Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Park View, Pindi board, Jail Park-I, car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed feeders and surrounding areas.