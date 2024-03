IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Shikar Padian, Karpa, F-8/2, G-9/1, I-8/3, H-8, New Exchange, PHA-II , Shah Allah Dutta, NIH, Pindi Point, Beirut, Balawara, Mangyal, Athal, Shahpur, Treat, T&T, Bhara Kahu-I & II, NIH Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Ghousia Colony, Iqbal Road-II, Zeeshan Colony, P&T Wani, Chakra, Rata, Pandhoon, Masrial Road, Nest Road, APHS, Sadiqabad, Fourth Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road-I, Jehangir Road, Kot Jabi, NPF-I, Model Town, Jhanda, Major Riaz , Shahpur, Dhamial, Chontra, Hamid Jhangi, New Kaliam, Sukhu, Nishan Haider, Mahuta, Askari-7, Sir Syed Road, FFC, Khadam Hussain Road, Adamji Road Feeders, Attock Circle, Sangjani, Pind Pran, Dharek, Nawababad, Mushtaq Hussain, Purmiana, Islampura, Fowara Chowk, Akhuri, Haji Shah, Pindi Gheap City, Azim Shaheed, Murt, Pari, Dharnal, Gagan, Chub Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachheri, F-13 Garmala, Kriyala , Fatehpur, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Pakhwal, Hamlet, Madu Kalas, Sohan, New Domeli, Khai Kholian, Mumtaz Shaheed, Hayat Sir Road, Sohawa Kachhari, Baba Shaheed, Thakra, Kangar Thati, Gujjar Khan, Main Bazar, Chhapar Sharif, Thakra, Dora Bhadyal, KTM, RTM, Qazia, Chhapran, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Abbaspur Feeder, Chakwal Circle, Kariala, Ara Bazar, Jamalwal, Kaler Kahar, Main Bazar, Aadi, Dhadyal Express, Sehiglaabad, Chakral, Dandut, Duffer, Dalwal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Sagarpur, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera, Pachand, Dharabi, Akwal, Bilalabad, Darut, Mail, Vanhar, Adi, Daulatala Feeders, GSO Circle, 09:00 AM: 00 AM to 02:00 AM, Datot, Jandroot, Mohara, Kerala, Dhadyal City.

1, Rata, Khadmabad Feeders

On Sunday From 07:00 Am To 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Dhok Awan, IST, Zaraj. I & II, Mohra Nagyal, New Rawat Feeders, Attock Circle, Chub Feeder, GSO Circle, From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Khoi Ratta Express, Chirohi Dungi, Dana Bhal, Sri, Chirohi Express, Bharat Gala, Durbar Mai Totti, Khoi Rata, Dhadyal City 2, SEC, Khattar Express, Ona Town Feeders and surrounding areas.