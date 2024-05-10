IESCO Notifies 2-day Power Suspension Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from Saturday from 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, I-10/4, Muhammad Hussain Steel, Fazal Ghee, GOR, Industrial-1, New PTN, Bani, Holy Family, Katarian, Amin Town, Mohammadi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Sohan, Carriage Factory, Faizabad Housing Society, I-8/4, Azad Shaheed, Kund Rajgaon, Lahtrar Road, Wahidabad, Comst, Chhata Bakhtawar, Lohi Bhir Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Ratta, National Market, Muzmal Town, Muslim Town, Service Road, A Block, Wasa, MH -I, II & III, Zeeshan Colony, Qasim Market Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Major Riaz, Lalazar, Jhawara, Dhamial, City-II, Hanif Shaheed, Seep Abrar, Panjar, Khawaja, Nad Feeder, Attock Circle, Malhwali Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, Sarai Alamgir, Military College, Mohalla Shaheedan, Shamsabad, Shakrela, Chhapran, F-2 Chipboard, Industrial, Boren, Khoi Khalian, New Sanghui, Chotala, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Express Mangala, Madu Kalis, F-13 Garmala, Thakra, Islampura, Suhawa Kachhari, Main Bazaar Suhawa Feeders, GSO Circle from 07:00 am to 05:00 PM, City-II, Shahiqa-II, Khadimabad feeders,
On Sunday from 08:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Fuji Foundation, Mohra Nagyal, Mehboob Shaheed, AOWHS, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar Colony, Pindi board, Morgah, Park View, car Chowk , Jail Park Feeders, Attock Circle, Malhwali Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bilalabad, Mugla Feeders, GSO Circle from 07:00 AM to 05:00 PM, City-II, Shaheeqah-II, Khadimabad Feeders and surrounding areas.
