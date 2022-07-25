UrduPoint.com

IESCO Plans E-Katcharies For Prompt Addressal Of Consumers' Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2022 | 03:00 PM

IESCO plans E-Katcharies for prompt addressal of consumers' complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has planned to hold E-Katcharies via 'Facebook live' and telephone in its circles on Tuesday aimed at prompt addressing consumers' complaints and issues.

The E-Katcharies were being regularly held in all company circles including Islamabad, Rwalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal, the spokesperson told.

He said as per the schedule, all the operational circles would hold the E-Katcharies from 10:30am to 12:30 pm. The Operational Circles Incharge would attend customers complaints through facebook live and telephone calls.

Islamabad Circle customers could participates in facebook live E-Kachary by using IDs SE IESCO Islamabad and Phone No. 051-9260194, Rawalpindi City Circle, SE IESCO Rawalpindi-City Phone No. 051-9292675, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, SE IESCO Rawalpindi-Cantt Phone No. 051-9293048, Attock Circle, SE IESCO Attock Phone No. 051-4950343, Chakwal Circle, SE IESCO Chakwal Phone No. 0543-668500 and Jhelum Circle, SE IESCO Jhelum Phone No. 0544-9270377.

All the valuable customers were requested to mention their name, bill reference No, Contact No and complete address while registering their compliant, the Spokespersons said .

