IFA Cracks Down On Fake Butter Factory: 500 Kg Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

IFA cracks down on fake butter factory: 500 kg seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Deputy Director Operations (DDO) Of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr Tahira Saddique on Thursday said that in a

swift operation orchestrated by the authority, a clandestine factory producing counterfeit butter faced the music.

Talking to APP, she said that the IFA accompanied by the food safety teams (FSTs) raided at Taramri area in the

Federal Capital, where authorities uncovered a clandestine operation masquerading under the guise of butter

production.

In the supervision of Director Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Irfan Nawaz Memon, she said that the food team raided inside a nondescript house, which was involved in the nefarious activities of producing fake butter. Upon investigation,

the authorities unearthed tins filled with counterfeit ghee, further exposing the extent of the operation's deceit.

On investigation, the unscrupulous entrepreneur admitted to peddling approximately Rs 1200 per kilogram of adulterated desi ghee to unsuspecting consumers.

In a decisive blow to the counterfeit racket, authorities seized a staggering 500 kilograms of the fraudulent butter and

ghee right at the scene. Swift legal action ensued as the case against the factory owner was promptly initiated,

ensuring accountability for the brazen violation.

The IFA's swift action underscored its commitment to ensuring that food establishments adhere to strict hygiene protocols, safeguarding the health of residents and visitors alike, she said.

On the occasion, Tahira said that strict action would be taken against these outlets which were involved in selling gutka and negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

