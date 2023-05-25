IG pays tributes to martyrs of Motorway Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Sultan Ali Khawaja on Thursday paid tributes to martyrs of the National Highways and Motorways Police who laid their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of Youm-e-Tekreem-e-Shuhada Pakistan.

The IG placed a wreath of flowers and offered special prayers which was followed by a salute offered by all the officers. On the occasion, he highlighted the heroic efforts of 47 martyrs of NHMP, in which a female officer is also included.

The Inspector General remarked that the martyrs were the proud asset of the institution who had presented a practical example of courage and bravery. He expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs of NHMP and all other law enforcement departments.