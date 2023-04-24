IG Prisons visits Central Jail Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irfanullah Khan Mehsud has visited the central jail and distributed sweets among inmates on the occasion of Eid besides inspecting facilities being provided to prisoners.

On his arrival, the prison staff under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent Jail Zafarullah Khan presented him a guard of honour.

He was also given a presentation about facilities and arrangements made for the inmates.

Speaking on the occasion, the IG Prison said the priority was being given to resolve problems of both inmates and staff in the prisons across the province.

He said that the provincial government was also taking serious measures for introducing reforms for enabling jails to reform inmates into useful individuals of society.

He also visited the kitchen, hospital, female and male sections in the prisons and inspected facilities.

He also met male and female prisoners and distributed sweets and eid gifts among them.

He found arrangements and facilities satisfactory and appreciated the Central Jail administration.