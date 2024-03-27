IG Punjab issues audio message to police force

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued an important audio message to the police force.

He said that the attack on Chinese investment and CPEC projects in Pakistan is an attack on the economy and freedom of Pakistan.

Target hardening is necessary because the security of Pakistan is linked to the betterment of the economy of the country.

The IG Punjab said, "We have not only stopped terrorist attacks but also defeated terrorists," adding, "The attack on civilians is to be foiled together with the people of Pakistan. Whether you are on patrol or guarding sensitive installations, on security duty of foreigners, CPEC projects, on duty in government buildings, police stations, you not only have to protect yourself but also prevent the attack. I assure you that we will continue to work together."