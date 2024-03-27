Open Menu

IG Punjab Issues Audio Message To Police Force

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 10:16 PM

IG Punjab issues audio message to police force

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued an important audio message to the police force.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued an important audio message to the police force.

He said that the attack on Chinese investment and CPEC projects in Pakistan is an attack on the economy and freedom of Pakistan.

Target hardening is necessary because the security of Pakistan is linked to the betterment of the economy of the country.

The IG Punjab said, "We have not only stopped terrorist attacks but also defeated terrorists," adding, "The attack on civilians is to be foiled together with the people of Pakistan. Whether you are on patrol or guarding sensitive installations, on security duty of foreigners, CPEC projects, on duty in government buildings, police stations, you not only have to protect yourself but also prevent the attack. I assure you that we will continue to work together."

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Police Punjab China CPEC Government

Recent Stories

DIG for putting security high-alert on 'Youm-e-Ali ..

DIG for putting security high-alert on 'Youm-e-Ali'

1 minute ago
 RCCI membership expires on March 31

RCCI membership expires on March 31

1 minute ago
 Asian markets mixed as traders assess latest rally ..

Asian markets mixed as traders assess latest rally, eye data and earnings

40 seconds ago
 What is new passport policy for Overseas Pakistani ..

What is new passport policy for Overseas Pakistanis to perform Hajj?

19 minutes ago
 No attempt to undermine China-Pakistan cooperation ..

No attempt to undermine China-Pakistan cooperation will succeed: Jian

47 minutes ago
 LG&CD dept, SNG agree to prepare new models of sol ..

LG&CD dept, SNG agree to prepare new models of solid waste management in Punjab

40 minutes ago
Warsaw recalls Eurocorps commander amid intelligen ..

Warsaw recalls Eurocorps commander amid intelligence probe

40 minutes ago
 Seven candidates secure unopposed victory in Punja ..

Seven candidates secure unopposed victory in Punjab Senate race

40 minutes ago
  Asad Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas welcome their fir ..

 Asad Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas welcome their first baby

56 minutes ago
 PCB announces inter-club One-Day tournament

PCB announces inter-club One-Day tournament

44 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran transit trade strengthening through enhan ..

Pak-Iran transit trade strengthening through enhanced road-rail connectivity: Ah ..

40 minutes ago
 SC adjourns case pertaining FIA's notices to journ ..

SC adjourns case pertaining FIA's notices to journalists

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan