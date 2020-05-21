IGP awards North Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Police on excellent performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi awarded North Waziristan, Bannu and Lakki Marwat Police officers and jawans on excellent performance against terrorists, extortionists, target killers and other criminals in a well attended ceremony held at CPO Peshawar on Thursday.

It merits mention here that North Waziristan Police had arrested main accused of the honour killing of two girls as well as the accused who made video clip with both the girls.

The accused have confessed their crime in the court. The North Waziristan Police had become party in this sensitive case and had registered a case from police side in it.

Similarly Bannu and Lakki Marwat Police had arrested two dreaded terrorists and many target killers and extortionists in different raids wanted to police in several terrorism cases.

The IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi awarded police officers and jawans of the above mentioned three districts with commendation certificates.

Addressing on the occasion the IGP particularly paid rich tributes to the valor, courage and devotion to duty of the North Waziristan Police by saying that they arrested the honour killing accused with in 48 hours and thus not only upheld the Justice but also added feathers to the rich cap of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

He said that KP Police was the custodian of Human Rights, particularly of the weak sections of the society, and the North Waziristan Police practically demonstrated it in this case and he was proud on it.

The IGP particularly appreciated the untiring efforts of DPO North Waziristan who put his best and worked out this sensitive case with meticulous care and termed his performance to be emulated by the rest of the force.

IGP reiterated his commitment to safeguard the fundamental rights of the police force and said that all human beings are equal and there is no difference between an IG and a constable.

DIG headquarters, commandant FRP, COS to IGP and DIG Bannu region were also present on the occasion.