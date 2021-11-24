UrduPoint.com

IGP Directs For Smooth Traffic Flow In Peak Hours

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:55 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jameel ur Rehman has directed Islamabad traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city during peak hours and take strict action against those involved in violation of rules

The IGP visited various roads of the city along with SSP (Traffic) Muhammad Omer Khan and asked to ensure safe road environment in the city through strict implementation on traffic rules. Later, he visited ITP headquarters and was briefed about efforts of the force to control traffic mess and campaigns to check use of fancy number plates and tinged glasses.

The IGP said that ITP would have to strictly follow its operational codes and achieve its objectives including equal application of law and coming upto the expectations of the public through hard work and commitment of its personnel.

The IGP said that he has great expectations from the force and it is duty of everyone in the force to accomplish the responsibilities in a dedicated manner. It is the hard work of traffic cops which brought great successes for ITP force, the IGP said and hoped for continuation of professional and honest attitude to bring more laurels for the force.

He said that ITP has got image of disciplined and corruption free force and further efforts should be made to inculcate friendly police ecology in the city besides enhancing liaison with citizens to bring improvement in traffic system.

Acknowledging the service of ITP, he said it has become model of excellence through its service-oriented policies and further endeavors must continue to come up to the expectations of the general public by ensuring traffic discipline in the city.

Islamabad police chief said that discipline plays crucial role in the success of any organization and helps in improving professionalism. He said that ITP is service oriented force and provision of prompt help to the distressed road users is the hallmark of the department. The well-mannered conduct with commuters, courtesy and indiscriminate enforcement of law must be ensured to enhance the image of ITP, he addedHe also directed the police officials to ensure decent interaction with people and resolve public grievances through prompt action. He said that ITP is pursuing decent policing measures and its official perform duties in tough weather conditions to ensure convenience to citizens.

The purpose of the IGP's visit was to boost the morale of the force and provide them guideline to improve performance.

