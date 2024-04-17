IGP directs zero tolerance against incidents of violence, harassment, rape

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that zero tolerance will be shown in actions against incidents of violence, harassment, abuse and rape with women, children, and domestic workers and accused should be brought to justice

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that zero tolerance will be shown in actions against incidents of violence, harassment, abuse and rape with women, children, and domestic workers and accused should be brought to justice.

These directions were issued by IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar during a video conference held at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday, attended by unit heads, RPOs, DPOs, DIGs, and CTOs. Dr. Usman Anwar issued instructions regarding crime control, force accountability, and elimination of gangs.

The IG Punjab said that there will be strict accountability for misuse of authority, high handedness, corruption, and violations of ethical conduct, and officers' performance will be evaluated based on performance and accountability. He directed that DPOs should monitor the complaints received at 1787 Complaint center, and all received complaints at 1787 Complaint center should be resolved promptly, and responsible officers should be held accountable for undue delays.

The IG Punjab said that specialized police force will be deployed to combat smuggling and other illegal activities at inter provincial border check-posts. He instructed to expedite the campaign against organized crime, including drug trafficking. He directed to intensify intelligence-based targeted operations against Kacha criminals. He directed to eradicate gangs involved in highway robberies through active patrolling and proactive approach under comprehensive strategy. Dr. Usman Anwar instructed the CTD to intensify the combing operations to combat terrorism and anti-social elements.

The IG Punjab directed for imposition of real punishments on habitual criminals involved in kite flying and metal strings. He emphasized to improve the conviction rate of cases with effective coordination between investigation and prosecution department. He instructed for the timely completion and effective follow-up of investigations of electricity theft cases, ensuring real punishments for those causing financial losses to the national treasury.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that measures should be ensured under personal supervision of DPOs for the security of Chinese nationals, residential areas, and route clearance and security.

The conference discussed the eradication of gangs, police infrastructure development, and provision of justice and policing services to citizens. The IG Punjab said that it is the responsibility of the concerned officers to ensure fool-proof security arrangements for the by-elections to the seats of the National and Provincial Assembly, so fool-proof security arrangements should be ensured as per the instructions of the Election Commission.

He directed that clear results of traffic reforms should be seen, traffic management should be further improved across the province including Lahore.

Additional IG Punjab, Additional IG Investigation, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Operations, MD Safe City Authority, DIG SPU, DIG Investigation Lahore, All unit heads and other officers including AIG Operations, AIG Development and AIG Logistics participated in the meeting.