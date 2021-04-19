UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Expresses Condolence With Saleem Safi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:44 PM

IGP expresses condolence with Saleem Safi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwam Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Monday visited the residence of senior journalist, Saleem Safi at Bara Banda (Rashakai), district Nowshera and expressed condolence with him over the death of his mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwam Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Monday visited the residence of senior journalist, Saleem Safi at Bara Banda (Rashakai), district Nowshera and expressed condolence with him over the death of his mother.

Expressing heartiest condolence with the bereaved family, he offered fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul. He also prayed Allah Almighty for granting courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan, Yasin Farooq, District Police Officer (DPO) Nowshera, Dr. Mohammad Iqbal and other higher police officials also accompanied the provincial police chief.

Related Topics

Police Mardan Nowshera Family Saleem Safi

Recent Stories

Three die in Balakot Jeep accident

9 seconds ago

DC visits fruit & vegetable market, monitors aucti ..

10 seconds ago

Germany Supports Czech Republic Initiative to Inve ..

12 seconds ago

40,250 kg sugar sold in 19 Ramazan Bazaars in one ..

2 minutes ago

Boiler of textile unit sealed, owner booked

2 minutes ago

Russia probes YouTube for 'abusing' dominant posit ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.