IGP expresses condolence with Saleem Safi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwam Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Monday visited the residence of senior journalist, Saleem Safi at Bara Banda (Rashakai), district Nowshera and expressed condolence with him over the death of his mother.

Expressing heartiest condolence with the bereaved family, he offered fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul. He also prayed Allah Almighty for granting courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan, Yasin Farooq, District Police Officer (DPO) Nowshera, Dr. Mohammad Iqbal and other higher police officials also accompanied the provincial police chief.