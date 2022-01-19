UrduPoint.com

IGP For Resolving Public Complaints On Merit

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

IGP for resolving public complaints on merit

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas Wednesday directed the force to resolve public complaints on purely merit basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas Wednesday directed the force to resolve public complaints on purely merit basis.

He shared the remarks while listening public complaints during an open court (khuli katcheri) here at central police office.

The IGP said Islamabad police was making all out efforts to secure lives and property of the citizens.

He asked all the zonal officers to take timely and strict action against land grabbers as well as drug suppliers.

"No one would be allowed to ruin the lives of young generations " he added.

The IGP listened problems of citizens and directed the officers concerned to resolve them on priority and report in the given time frame.

He said the positive image of policemen should be ensured before public through unbiased approach with everyone.

Holding open courts was aimed at resolving public issues at door step, he said and vowed to continue such interactions with citizens to promote friendly policing.

